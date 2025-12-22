Randy Orton, better known as The Viper, is one of the most undisputed names in professional wrestling and since his debut in 2000, he has left a big ol’ bite mark on the sport. With a career spanning over two decades, Orton has not only captivated audiences with his in-ring prowess but has also made significant contributions outside the squared circle.

Despite being absent from WWE programming since the October 3rd episode of SmackDown, his inclusion in the promotional poster for the Royal Rumble 2026 has fans foaming at the mouth at the thought of seeing The Viper on the biggest stage again. The upcoming rule on January 31st, 2026, will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the first time this event has ever taken place outside the United States. As the anticipation for the Rumble builds, the odds from online sweepstakes casino have Orton at 14/1 to emerge victorious. A win would be history-breaking. It would tie him with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the most Royal Rumble victories in history, with three.

The History and Evolution of a Champion.

For all wrestling fans, whether you’re part of the older generation or new, you can appreciate the impact Orton has had on the sport. Randy’s wrestling journey began when he was just a teenager, influenced by his family’s wrestling legacy. His father, ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton, and grandfather, Bob Orton Sr., paved the way and inspired him to immerse himself in what was previously known as the WWF. Randy quickly rose through the ranks, showcasing his incredible talent, charisma and ability to capture the audience’s attention. He became the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the age of 24, a record that still stands today. His superstar status, combined with his technical skills, made him a fan favorite and a formidable opponent.

Monumental Matches and a Memorable Finishing Move.

Throughout his illustrious career, Randy Orton has delivered some of the most memorable matches in WWE history. Three stand out as particularly iconic:

SummerSlam, 2004 vs. Chris Benoit: The aforementioned famous fight. This bout showcased Orton’s incredible athleticism, psychological prowess, and resilience. An incredibly hard-fought contest was finished when Orton perfectly executed a spine-shivering RKO, securing the victory and etching his name in the record books. This milestone not only marked a significant achievement in Orton’s career but also signaled the arrival of a new generation of superstars, solidifying his status as a future legend in the industry.

Backlash, 2004 vs. Cactus Jack: This was a brutal encounter. It featured a hardcore stipulation that allowed for extreme measures. Orton, still early in his career, faced off against the legendary Cactus Jack, known for his ability to endure extreme punishment. The match was a wild spectacle, filled with high-impact moves and shocking moments, including the use of weapons that pushed both competitors to their limits. In a defining moment, Orton delivered a devastating RKO onto a pile of thumbtacks, securing the victory and solidifying his reputation as a serious competitor in the wrestling world.

WrestleMania 36, 2020 vs. Edge: This match was a culmination of a long-standing rivalry that captivated fans. Taking place in the unique setting of the Performance Center due to the pandemic, this Last Man Standing match pushed both competitors to their limits. The brutal encounter featured a mix of psychological warfare and physicality, with each wrestler unable to utilize fan support due to COVID-19. Orton and Edge exchanged devastating blows, showcasing their storied history and deep-seated animosity. In a dramatic finish, Orton incapacitated Edge by delivering a punishing blow, securing the victory and reaffirming his status as one of the most formidable competitors in WWE.

There aren’t many more iconic moves in wrestling history than the RKO. Everything from the build-up, the way Randy slithers across the mat, to the crowd noise, a genuine buzz of excitement knowing what’s next, to finally: the execution. It’s a devastating blow that’s been performed off the top rope, side of cages and onto the commentators’ box

When will The Viper be Put to Sleep?

As Randy Orton approaches his 44th birthday in April 2026, conversations about retirement will become more prevalent. With fellow wrestling legend John Cena confirming his own retirement at the end of this year, fans are still left wondering if Orton will follow suit. The prospect of him stepping away from the ring is bittersweet for many, considering the impact he has had on the industry. Perhaps it’s written in the stars for him to be that guy who equals Stone Cold’s rumble record. This milestone could serve as a fitting capstone to a legendary career, allowing Orton to leave the ring on his own terms and be celebrated as one of the greatest of all time.

Randy Orton’s journey through the world of professional wrestling is a testament to his dedication, talent, and ability to adapt. His impact on the industry is undeniable, both in and out of the ring. As we look forward to the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, the excitement surrounding Orton’s potential return is palpable. Whether he emerges victorious or not, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers. As fans, we can only hope that we have more moments to cherish from this iconic performer before his final retirement run.

