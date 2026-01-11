What should have been a career-defining moment for The Ascension instead came with an undercurrent of tension that never fully went away. When Konnor and Viktor finally appeared on the WWE main roster at a Madison Square Garden live event after years of dominating in NXT, the moment didn’t feel like a celebration. Viktor recently explained that the call-up felt oddly performative, admitting, “I mean, it all felt like a rib too,” rather than the payoff they had expected after establishing themselves as one of developmental’s most reliable teams.

That uneasy feeling stemmed from a blunt conversation Viktor recalled having weeks earlier, where he was told that if a main roster move didn’t happen soon, their jobs could be at risk. Viktor pushed back hard on the idea, saying, “That sounds like some real bullshit, bad business to me,” while questioning how a team held up as a developmental standard could be discarded so easily. He also referenced missed opportunities, including tours that were quietly pulled away, before summing up his frustration with a stark realization: “Now you’re going to tell me that Vince doesn’t get this in three months, you’re going to fg fire us?” What looked like a milestone on the surface, he explained, was layered with uncertainty that made the moment feel anything but secure.