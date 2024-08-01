“The Bad Boy” is going to be on the shelf for a while.

Joey Janela surfaced on social media on Wednesday and announced to his fans that his advertised schedule of appearances for the month of August is now up in the air after he received some unfortunate news regarding his health.

The former AEW star spoke aboutt being diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis.

“Well I’ve been in pain for quite a while, worst the past couple days along with insane vomiting,” Janela wrote via X. “I braved through it to do a something at the Limp Bizkit concert and today had to check into a hospital.”

Janela continued, “Turns out I have gallstone pancreatitis, my August schedule is uncertain for the time being, and bills gonna be through the roof. I’ll be trying to get some merch out there, should be in here for a minute.”

In an additional post on X, Janela wrote, “Worst part is Japan is looking uncertain.”