The Beast Mortos has officially added a major achievement to his résumé.

And it has nothing to do with the wrestling ring.

After years of dedication and hard work, the masked AEW star has now graduated and become a licensed lawyer. Mortos had been quietly working toward the milestone for months, completing law school back in June 2025 before finally reaching graduation more than six months later.

Mortos shared the news with fans through a heartfelt series of social media posts celebrating the moment alongside family and close friends.

“What a great day today was, surrounded by my loved ones and sharing important moments with me,” Mortos wrote, posting photos from the celebration that included AEW star Mercedes Moné.

In a separate post, the luchador kept his trademark covered-face intact while sharing images from the graduation ceremony itself, dressed in traditional academic robes. He confirmed the accomplishment directly, writing, “My graduation, I am officially a lawyer, another achievement in my life.”

The announcement was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulations.

Shortly after Mortos shared the photos, fellow wrestlers and several prominent AEW names flooded the comments with well-wishes, celebrating the rare and impressive accomplishment.