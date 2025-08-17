The Beast Mortos caught AAA TripleMania XXXIII.

And he isn’t happy.

The AEW star surfaced on social media after catching wind of Taurus’ appearance for his performance in The 2025 La Copa Bardahl Cup Match at the annual AAA special event, which streamed via the official WWE YouTube channel in English and Spanish on Saturday, August 16, 2025, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Mortos wrote via X about Taurus’ look being eerily similar to his.

“Preparing the lawsuit,” Mortos wrote on Sunday morning. “See you in court.”

The none-too-pleased beast concluded the post by writing, “Rawwwwwrrrrrr…”

For those interested, check out our complete AAA TripleMania XXXIII Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.