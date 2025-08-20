AEW wrestler The Beast Mortos sparked speculation about starting a family with his real-life girlfriend, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, in a recent social media post. Mortos referenced Mone’s impressive collection of eight titles, pairing it with a series of emojis that seemed to hint at thoughts of kids, prompting a response from Mone.

Mortos wrote, “MERCEDES HAS 8 BELTS 🤔🤔🤔💭💭🤰👩‍🍼 RAWWWWRRRRRR,” to which Mone replied, “I need to win more titles first…” along with a GIF reading “Daddy Chill.” The full exchange can be seen below.

Mone is set to defend her TBS Championship this weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in a Fatal 4-Way match. She will face AEW’s Alex Windsor, CMLL’s Persephone, and a yet-to-be-determined contender from STARDOM. The bout is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, at The OVO Hydro in London, UK, and will air live on pay-per-view.

MERCEDES HAS 8 BELTS 🤔🤔🤔💭💭🤰👩‍🍼 RAWWWWRRRRRR — the beast mortos (@BeastMortos) August 19, 2025

I need to win more titles first.. pic.twitter.com/GOQyAiacjh — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 19, 2025

On a recent episode of the “Undisputed” podcast, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks looked back on the career of “Hangman” Adam Page, who captured his second AEW World Championship last month at AEW All In: Texas 2025.

Jackson commended Page’s perseverance and evolution as a performer, highlighting how far he has come since AEW’s launch in 2019.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the rise of Hangman Page: “It’s not lost on me how cool it has been to be part of so many of his big moments. Being involved in the main event also gave me the privilege to prop myself up on a guardrail and watch the finish. I covered my smiling mouth with my hand. So proud.”

On Hangman becoming bigger than he ever expected: “Hangman was young, handsome, and unexposed, and he had the right attitude… he had all the tools, instincts, and talent. He’s become bigger than I ever expected.”

Matt Taven revealed on Facebook that he’s currently working on a project for Lifetime.

Sharing now-deleted photos from the set, Taven captioned them with, “Filming a Lifetime movie today #ActingTaven.”

On a recent episode of the “Insight” podcast, TNA Wrestling’s Mike Santana addressed his current relationship with former tag team partner Ortiz, speaking on the long-rumored tension between them.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if he’s spoken to Ortiz since leaving AEW: “No. There hasn’t been communication on his end, and there hasn’t been on my end, you know, and I think, like, I don’t know, it’s weird.”

On where things stand between them: “I’m good on my end. Like I don’t hold anything. I don’t have, you know — we had our match, our last match, and it went, I feel like it went great. We let out a lot of steam, we spoke afterwards, and I told him, you know, good luck, and I hope the best for you and whatever, and that was it,” Santana said. “When I was out, there wasn’t any communication either. So it was like, all right, well I guess I know where we are. It is what it is.”