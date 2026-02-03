Brie Bella officially stepped back into a WWE ring at last weekend’s Royal Rumble, marking her first in-ring appearance in four years and reuniting The Bella Twins on WWE television.

While Nikki Bella had already returned for a solo run, Brie’s comeback signals a renewed focus on the women’s tag team division, with the legendary duo setting their sights on championship gold.

Speaking during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (see video below), Brie explained why the timing finally felt right for her return.

“I just feel like this is the perfect time for The Bella Twins,” Brie said. “The women’s division is on fire, it’s the best I’ve ever seen it. And I’m just like, I can’t sit at home anymore and be watching like a fan. I’m like, I gotta get in.”

The Bella Twins wasted little time making their intentions clear. During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, the duo officially declared themselves contenders in the women’s tag team division and announced their goal of challenging for the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

During their Good Morning America appearance, Nikki Bella sent a direct warning to the reigning champions, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

“[Rhea Ripley] & IYO SKY should watch their back, just putting that warning out since they’re our current tag team champions,” Nikki Bella said. “You know, Brie and I, we’re the OG tag team. We never had that opportunity to go for the tag titles, and we want them.”

The Bella’s also made it clear that capturing the Women’s Tag Team Championships is a major goal before they eventually hang up their boots. According to the legendary duo, retirement isn’t coming anytime soon, noting that it’s still “years down the road.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)