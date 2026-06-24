Nikki and Brie Bella have inked a new deal.

A press release was issued on Tuesday to officially announce The Bella Twins have partnered with NASCAR driver Alex Labbe in conjunction with Bonita Bonita.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

ALEX LABBÉ, NIKKI & BRIE GARCIA, AND BONITA BONITA WINES TEAM UP AT SONOMA RACEWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, June 23, 2026 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Alex Labbé announced today that he is partnering with entertainment icons Nikki and Brie Garcia and their wine brand Bonita Bonita to give a turbo boost of style, flavor and star power to the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

Indiana-based Lube-A-Boom will join Bonita Bonita as a secondary marketing partner.

“We’re mixing speed, sparkle, and a splash of Wine Country,” said Nikki Garcia.

This isn’t just another race – it’s a full-throttle celebration. Fans can expect roaring engines, celebrity meet-and-greets, and exclusive Bonita Bonita wine tastings that pair perfectly with the adrenaline of race day.

“Alex brings the racing edge, and Bonita Bonita brings the flavor. It’s the ultimate race-weekend recipe,” added Brie Garcia.

“I was really excited when my team presented this opportunity to me. Nikki and Brie will bring a fun energy to the race,” said Labbé. “I’m looking forward to celebrating a strong run after the race with Bonita Bonita Grand Cuvée.”

The Garcias will record an episode of their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, on the Fan Zone stage at 10:30 a.m. before the race on June 27. They’ll be joined by special guests Labbé and pitmaster Erica Blaire. After the podcast, fans will be welcome to sample Bonita Bonita wines and meet Nikki and Brie. The Garcias will also host a tasting of Bonita Bonita wines in the Turn 3 Chalet with Pit Boss and Blaire.

The 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Sonoma Raceway promises to be the most stylish, sip-worthy race weekend of the year — where the wine flows and the memories last long after the checkered flag.

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) is the 19th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Friday, June 26 at 1:00 p.m., followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag the next day at 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Pacific Daylight Time.