WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella addressed their potential return to WWE on a recently released video on their Youtube channel. Highlights are below.

Say they want to make a return but not right away due to the age of their children:

BRIE: We do really want to make a return. The timeline of it, we don’t know when. But [the issue] is that the boys are only three months. So a couple of mistakes I made on a couple of my comebacks is Birdie was so little and you’re sleep-deprived, you’re trying to train, you’re trying to be a mom. So it can be really hard because we’re so hands-on. So I told [Nikki] I’d like to wait till the boys are like maybe two years old or something like that. So I see that we come back in a couple of years or maybe it’s next year. I don’t know. But it’s not next month. NIKKI:It would have to be our main focus because even when we came back for Evolution, we were running three companies. We are filming a reality TV show. We had so much on our plate. Brie had Birdie and we just said the comeback didn’t get its full attention from us that we wanted it to have. So we’re going to make sure on that, too.

They add that when they return they have their eyes on the women’s tag titles:

BRIE: But the last sentence in this whole thing is that one day, yes, we will. Might be next year, might be in two years, but it’s not any time soon. So we definitely [will return.] I mean, on my bucket list, the women’s tag team titles are on there, and I like to check things off my bucket list. So we’ll check that off. Just not next month.

