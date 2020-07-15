The Bella Twins Discuss Sasha Banks Having Mainstream Appeal: “There’s So Much In Sasha Banks”

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki and Brie Bella were guests on today’s episode of The Bump to talk all things pro wrestling and the women’s evolution.. Highlights are below.

On Bianca Belair being a gifted performer:

Someone who always comes to mind first is Bianca Belair. Her athletic and in-ring ability is amazing, I love watching her work. Then, she has this look and when she does her entrance, she captivates you, you’re in awe of her. She’s a star. What she has, you can’t buy. She was born with it. I see massive things for her.

Liv Morgan needing to have a title run:

Someone for me, who I’m a little bummed about, because I felt like they were on their way to a title run and I’m hoping in the near future…Liv Morgan. When I watch her, not only does she have sex appeal, but she’s different in the ring than anyone else on the roster. I think she needs a title run.

Sasha Banks having mainstream appeal:

Honestly, I know we’ve seen a lot of her but I don’t think we’ve ever used her to her full potential is Sasha Banks. We always get her at her best a little bit, but I want to see…what Becky and Charlotte have done, I know we can get out of Sasha. There’s so much more in Sasha Banks that we can use in the women’s division. I could see her crossover to mainstream.

Full episode is below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)