On this week’s episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki & Brie looked back on their time in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

That match was won by the returning Ronda Rousey, who has earned the right to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38 in April.

During it, they talked about what sets Rousey apart from everyone else in the ring.

Nikki: “Being back in with Ronda, Ronda’s thrilling,” Nikki said. “Ronda, to me, puts you on a whole another level of like, ‘damn, I’m gonna get my butt kicked but I’m so ready for it.’ I mean, it’s just Ronda Rousey.” Brie: “I agree,” Brie replied. “And I’ll say, like, after I got you [Nikki Bella] out, which was really fun, I didn’t know if I’d ever get my moment again with this because I never know when I’m gonna get the call to come back. And it could never be. It was just too perfect, Nikki. It was too perfect, I’m sorry.” Nikki: “Her strength is unreal,” Nikki explained. “That Evolution match, I never felt that kind of strength in a woman before. We’ve been getting slammed by women for fifteen years. When I fought Ronda, I was like, this is a whole other level of strength. It’s like a flawless strength, it’s hard to describe.”

