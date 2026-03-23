What do The Bella Twins think about the women’s landscape in WWE heading into their upcoming two night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”?

Let’s find out!

During a recent episode of their official podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, the legendary women’s wrestling duo welcomed fellow female WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton on to talk about WrestleMania 42.

Featured below is an excerpt from the program where the trio talk about how they would like to see three to four women’s matches per night at this year’s WrestleMania.

Stratton: “I fully believe one day, we’re gonna have another women’s main event at WrestleMania. So, us women, we all need to come together. We need to make that happen.” Brie: “For sure. Well, all the women have been killing it lately so, if it’s not happening this ‘Mania, I’ll be shocked and I hope too that there’s just as many –” Nikki: “And a lot more female matches. I feel like there should be three a night.” Brie: “If not four.” Nikki: “Especially with added time from ESPN.” Brie: “So we need to see a lot of women on WrestleMania. For sure.”

The Bella Twins are set to face Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on this coming Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results, and again on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.