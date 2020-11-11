2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins are interested in one more run.

As seen in the video below, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella appeared on Access Hollywood this week and Brie expressed interest in challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. This comes after their recent Twitter tease on being interested in facing Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the straps.

Lopez asked The Twins if they’re retired from the ring for good, or if we might see them back.

“This is what’s hard for Nikki and I,” Brie said. “When we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women’s Tag Titles came, and we’re like, ‘Wait a sec, that’s for The Bella Twins.’ We’ve been dying to have tag titles. So, she and I feel like we have one more run in us, so we really want to go for those titles.”

The Bellas have teased a comeback several times in recent months. They both gave birth to children back in the summer.

“One more run” The Bellas are coming for the women’s tag titles. pic.twitter.com/sSVv9yU96d — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 11, 2020

