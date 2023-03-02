WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have a new dating show coming soon to Amazon’s streaming services.

Amazon Studios announced today that Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will host “Twin Love,” a new dating competition series from ITV Entertainment. The show will premiere some time this summer on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and will also premiere simultaneously on the free, ad-supported service Amazon Freevee for viewers in the United States and the UK.

The “Twin Love” social dating experiment will explore the love lives of 10 sets of identical twins, who will be split up and placed into two houses of “identical” casts, where they will begin a unique and compelling search for love. The series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires.

“When separated from their twin brothers and sisters—some for the first time ever—will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?,” the press release asked.

The Bellas tweeted on today’s announcement and wrote, “We are SO excited to be hosting #TwinLove on @PrimeVideo, an upcoming social dating experiment series that explores the love lives of identical twins [eyes emoji] [woman with bunny ears emoji] Stay tuned for more info!”

“Twin Love” is based on a format created by ITV Studios Netherlands. The show is produced by Amazon Studios and ITV America’s ITV Entertainment. Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias serve as Executive Producers.

“Twin Love is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin—someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate—with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share Twin Love with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

On a related note, Deadline reports that the USA Network has ordered a second season of the “Barmageddon” celebrity game show, which was hosted by Nikki, with show stars Blake Shelton and Carson Daly serving as Executive Producers.

“Barmageddon” was USA’s best series premiere in nearly three years. Celebrity contestants for the first season included Brie and IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné.

Below is the aforementioned tweet from The Bella Twins, along with Nikki’s reaction to “Barmageddon” season 2:

We are SO excited to be hosting #TwinLove on @PrimeVideo, an upcoming social dating experiment series that explores the love lives of identical twins 👀👯 Stay tuned for more info!https://t.co/RUGWnuVwDJ pic.twitter.com/oFZXp7dMnC — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 2, 2023

