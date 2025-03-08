During a recent appearance on the “Women Wrestling Talk” podcast with TK Trinidad, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella discussed John Cena’s long-awaited heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Brie said,

“It’s about time. I’m actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn’t know if he’d give in or not. So, I love it and the way it was done. I mean, chef’s kiss.”

Nikki Bella, who was engaged to Cena from 2017-2018, said the following:

“It was done so well. To end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long. It’s not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It’s like a gift he’s giving. You know what I mean? I think it’s so cool. It was amazing, too.”

Matt Hardy also recently discussed John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber, where Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes to team up with The Rock. Hardy praised the move, expressing that it will be beneficial for WWE’s business. He said,

“I thought it was very well done. I thought it was great, I think it is good for business, I think John was very generous in being up for it and I would imagine he’s pretty excited for it with everything being considered. You know, you see people post all the time and this whole meme is done to death nowadays, where they put this is cinema. When you see the thing where he pulls him in, he hugs him, the facial expression changes, Rock looks at him and does the thing, that was cinema though. He backed off, kind of smiled again, then kicked him in the nuts. The way it was executed was done perfectly, it was shot perfectly, the storytelling of that moment was huge and I think that is something that is going to be a huge positive and plus for WWE business over the next few months leading into WrestleMania.”

He added, “I think for his final year, if it does legitimately end up being his final year, which it seems like it’s going to be, I feel like he would want to work as hard as possible, he would want to make it was memorable. He would want to supply wrestling fans with indelible memories and I think turning heel would be something that he would totally have on the plate already. I think that would be one of his ideas as a way to go, to do something totally different and fresh that he’s never done. I remember Ric Flair used to say this all the time, he said, ‘It’s one thing if you can get over by being a great babyface, guys who do babyface their entire career and they’re never heel, I think they’re good at what they do but they’re not the most talented in pro wrestling. The most talented performers in pro wrestling are the ones who can be on top as a babyface or the ones who can be on top as a heel. You make people absolutely love you and adore you or you can piss them off and make them think you’re the ultimate asshole.’ He said, ‘I can do both, Ricky Steamboat couldn’t, you tell me who’s the better performer overall.’ There’s a lot of sense in that as well because it is really important to have that ability and that duality to play both sides. I think John is going to put a lot of pride behind this heel turn, he’s gonna work really really hard to be the opposite of what he was, the guy with the hustle, loyalty, and respect. The guy who did all the make-a-wishes and set records and was just the face of WWE. I think he’s going to go the complete opposite direction and he’s going to do everything that he can to make you despise him.”

Asuka was recently asked on Twitter to choose between having her last match at WrestleMania or the Tokyo Dome. She chose the Tokyo Dome, but only if it were a WrestleMania pay-per-view event, and she could enter riding on Godzilla’s back.

Easy. Tokyo Dome… but only if it’s WrestleMania and I enter on Godzilla’s back. 🦖🔥😈 https://t.co/9M77gLnRRO — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 8, 2025

