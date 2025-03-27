The Bella Twins have once again brought up a potential return to WWE.

During the latest episode of their official podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki and Brie Bella (Garcia) spoke with actress Emily Bett Rickards from the new movie “Queen of the Ring.”

While chatting with the actress about the pro wrestling-based film, the WWE Hall of Fame legend hosts once again spoke about a potential return to WWE, as well as Nikki Bella’s recent surprise appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match back in February.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where they touch on these topics: