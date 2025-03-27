The Bella Twins have once again brought up a potential return to WWE.
During the latest episode of their official podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki and Brie Bella (Garcia) spoke with actress Emily Bett Rickards from the new movie “Queen of the Ring.”
While chatting with the actress about the pro wrestling-based film, the WWE Hall of Fame legend hosts once again spoke about a potential return to WWE, as well as Nikki Bella’s recent surprise appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match back in February.
Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where they touch on these topics:
Brie Garcia: We have two boys that are four and they’re 22 hours apart, so that’s the weird twin stuff that we’ve done in our life, and then I have a daughter who’s seven. She’ll be eight in May.
Emily Bett Rickards: Wow. Okay, so she’s like the elder.
Brie Garcia: The elder and she’s an old soul and so girly and motherly and, I know. She’s my easy one and my son. It’s like having three kids out of him, which I love. He’s my wild boy.
Emily Bett Rickards: Royal rumble.
Brie Garcia: Oh yes.
Nikki Garcia: I was in the recent one and so he, and I was number 30, so he keeps wanting to watch and he’ll ask me the same thing every time like, “Why did you lose?” It’s like for him, he thinks the outcome might be different if he keeps watching, his Dodo will win and he’s like, “Why did she take you out of the ring? Why did you lose?”
Brie Garcia: Well, and then he thinks she’s so cool and I’m like, “Mommy used to wrestle.” Do we need to pull up YouTube? He’s like, “No, Dodo,” and I’m like, “Okay, I was her tag partner.” Oh my gosh.
Nikki Garcia: We gotta come back, Brie.
Brie Garcia: I know we do.