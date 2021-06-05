WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella recently spoke with ET about their hit reality series, Total Bellas, a program that became a spin-off of the 2013 Total Divas show. During the interview both sisters agreed that their time in the reality TV world is coming to an end “sooner rather than later.” Highlights are below.

Brie says she likes to give her daughter Birdie and husband Daniel Bryan space from the cameras:

Birdie doesn’t even let me take pictures…So I’m very respectful of her space, what she wants. I only let her film if she wants to walk into a scene. Both Nicole and I always say, we have to respect our families and at any time where our families feel like it’s time for them to be done, then we have to think about that too. So we feel like we might have a little bit in us, but we also have to really just fill it out with our families.

Nikki adds that she doesn’t want to raise her baby in front of cameras:

I can maybe do a few more seasons of reality TV, but I just can’t raise my son in front of the cameras. I just don’t want him one day to look at me and be like, ‘You never gave me that choice. You put my life out there and you didn’t let me have the say, choose that,’ and I don’t want that. I want him to have a normal upbringing and when he’s 18 he can choose whatever it is he wants to do, or even younger than that.

Nikki on how protective of her son she has become: