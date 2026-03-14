The Bella Twins are officially back in WWE, and they wasted no time inserting themselves into the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture.

During the March 13 episode of SmackDown, Nikki and Brie Bella made their return ahead of the scheduled tag team match featuring Nia Jax & Lash Legend, The Irresistible Forces, taking on Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair. The Bellas appeared before the bout and made it clear they were watching closely, revealing that they are next in line for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Things quickly got chaotic once the match got underway.

At one point during the bout, Nia Jax pulled Nikki Bella into the action and used her as a human shield at ringside. Despite the distraction, Bliss and Flair appeared to be closing in on victory. Charlotte delivered a Natural Selection to Jax, and Bliss climbed to the top rope preparing to hit Twisted Bliss.

But the momentum didn’t last long.

Brie Bella suddenly interfered, disrupting the action and causing the match to end in a disqualification.

Later in the show, the Bellas were shown backstage with Flair and Bliss, who were clearly unhappy about how the match ended. Nikki explained that they had no choice but to get involved after Nia dragged her into the situation during the match.

Brie then made things even more official.

She revealed that The Bella Twins will receive the next opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, seemingly pushing Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss out of the title picture for the time being.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 3/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.