In September 2024, Ilja Dragunov sustained a torn ACL during a live event. Initially, his recovery timeline was estimated at 6 to 9 months. However, according to a report from Fightful Select, Dragunov’s return could take closer to a full year. While he has been actively rehabbing the injury, he’s not expected to be back in action until September or October.

The report notes that ACL injuries like Dragunov’s typically require about a year of recovery for a safe return — especially for high-level athletes. This aligns with general medical guidance, which suggests a 6–9 month recovery window for most, but often longer for those in competitive sports.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella confirmed that the Bella Twins will return to the ring at some point. She said,

“I’m waiting for this one [Brie] to join me in the ring, so yes, there will be a Bella Twins comeback.”

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier today, Paul Heyman took a shot at Michael Cole and made references to AEW and Vince McMahon.

You can check out some highlights from the interaction below:

Cole: “I want to know how much Seth Rollins paid you to pull off what happened on Saturday night.”

Heyman: “About a dollar less than Vince McMahon used to pay you to be JR’s [Jim Ross] lackey. I’m sorry, were you going to the lowest bidder back then? Never saw you jump to WCW.”

Cole: “Never.”

Heyman: “I don’t see you going to Jacksonville anytime soon.”

Cole: “Nope.”

Heyman: “So you’re staying with the highest bidder, right? So you’re just like the hooker on Las Vegas Boulevarde.”