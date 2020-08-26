2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins recently spoke with People Magazine to reveal the names of their baby boys, and to open up about giving birth within 22 hours of each other.

Nikki Bella revealed that she and fiance Artem Chigvintsev named their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. He was born on July 31. Nikki added on Twitter that he was born at 7 pounds 3 ounces, and 19 3/4 inches.

Brie Bella noted that she and husband Daniel Bryan named their son Buddy Dessert Danielson. She also posted a photo of the baby boy on Instagram. He was born on August 1.

Regarding the name of Brie and Bryan’s second child, Brie noted on Instagram, “Named after Bryan’s Dad and his middle name is pronounced Desert after my Nana’s maiden name. He came into our lives in such a special way we wanted to name him after some special people.”

The People interview noted that Nikki was originally due to give birth on August 6, but she was on her way to get induced early, when her water broke. Her doctors had been worried about high blood pressure, and offered the option of being inducted one week before.

You can see Nikki’s tweet below, along with Brie’s Instagram post and their People cover for the September 7 issue:

Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev 💙 7/31/2020 💙 7 lbs 3 oz 19 3/4 in.@artemchigvintse pic.twitter.com/DqKYvBRXET — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 26, 2020

Grateful to grace the cover of @people mag w/our #BellaBoys Wanted to embrace the real side of postpartum, beauty of being new moms. Lack of sleep, glow, weight gain, the excitement, the overall beauty of postpartum & motherhood! Click link for details! Nhttps://t.co/IvavaDpI4z pic.twitter.com/2qWv13KEaC — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 26, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.