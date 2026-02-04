After years away from the ring, Brie Bella officially made her in-ring return at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble.

And she didn’t do it alone.

Shortly after the appearance, Brie revealed that her husband, Bryan Danielson, played a major role in getting her ready for the comeback. While speaking during a recent appearance on Notsam Wrestling Live!, Bella opened up about the intense preparation process and Danielson’s hands-on approach.

“Obviously, my husband [Bryan Danielson] might be one of the greatest coaches in the world. And he’s a very hard coach,” Brie said.

Nikki Bella chimed in with a firsthand look at what that coaching style looks like behind the scenes.

“I mean, you should see my text message from him. I’m showing (William) Regal, like, ‘So this is what Bryan wants me to practice today,’” Nikki added.

Brie’s Royal Rumble appearance marked her first match since the 2022 Royal Rumble. Following that bout, she remained away from in-ring competition for nearly four years, having repeatedly been told “no” when pushing for a return.

That changed last month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the WWE Hall of Famer officially stepped back into the ring. Brie and Nikki reunited on January 31, 2026, setting the stage for a renewed run as a tag team.

The Bella Twins are now targeting Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY’s Women’s Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella was recently featured in a Women’s Championship feud involving Stephanie Vaquer.