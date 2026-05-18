The Bella Twins have had talks about bringing back their old ‘Total Divas’ E! reality show.

During an appearance on the Battleground podcast (see video below), Nikki and Brie Bella spoke about having conversations about bringing Total Divas back, their chemistry with Danhausen and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where they touch on these topics with their thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On conversations about bringing back the Total Divas reality show:

Nikki: “We’ve had conversations about it for years, about bringing it back. We’ve always pushed hard for that because it really helped the women, not only showcase what they can do in and out of the ring, but it gave our voices such a big platform. I feel like now, with what the women are doing, it’s a perfect time for it to be back, and to showcase what these women are doing, how they’re delivering, and I want to know what some of them are doing inside and outside of the ring. If they were to call, we are back right now, so it might be a yes.”

On chemistry with Danhausen:

Nikki: “From the first time we did something with him, there’s just some people you work with you have great chemistry with. So with him off the bat, we did, and it was really funny because of the whole Bella clones thing. But it is hard (not to corpse) but I love it. You have to stay serious and then he’s doing his thing.”

Brie: “You kind of have to go with it. It’s not like all perfectly planned. You don’t really know what he’s gonna say. You just have an idea what might happen but you never know which way he’s gonna go, so you kind of just lean into it. He’s so talented and we’ve been having so much fun with him.”