When Brie Bella returned at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event earlier this year, she and Nikki Bella signed long-term contracts with WWE.

Two years long.

The Bella Twins revealed the news while talking about their WWE status on the latest episode of their official podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show.

“For me, I don’t think you and I will ever get that last retirement moment that like John [Cena] got and AJ Styles got,” Nikki said. “Let’s be honest, the men get, right?”

Bella continued, “I don’t think you and I will ever get that, but I would love to have that. Because I do know that the contract that we signed, we signed a two-year deal starting Royal Rumble. And for you and I, the talks we’ve had and what I know just where I’m at, that’s it. That will be the end for me and for us.”

Nikki Bella made it clear she wants to end her WWE career with a bang.

“I want to have some of my best matches. I want to have a lot of fun,” Nikki said of her final WWE run. “But I want to have like an iconic moment where it’s like, I could look back and go, ‘Damn, that was a great two years.’ We did it. I don’t want to walk away with any what ifs… I want to look back at these past two years that we’re about to create and be like, ‘Damn, girl. We did it.'”