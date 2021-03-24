On the latest edition of the Bellas Podcast Nikki and Brie discussed this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony being pre-taped, and how they still plan on getting all dolled up despite there being no fans. They also confirm that they will appear at this year’s WrestleMania 37 show. Highlights are below.

How they’re not unhappy there will be no crowds:

BRIE: It doesn’t and the only reason is, when you get the phone call that you’re being inducted into the Hall of Fame, it is the greatest feeling and the biggest high. It’s the ultimate honor. Nothing can take that away. 2020 is a historical year because of the pandemic. We got inducted in a historical year.

NIKKI: Crowd or no crowd, it’s just being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The fact we can call ourselves Hall of Famers is amazing.

Says they will be at WrestleMania:

NIKKI: We’re also going to be taking the stage at WrestleMania. We are going so Bella style.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)