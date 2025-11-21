An update has surfaced regarding the fan who created an A.I. video that featured himself kissing WWE women’s wrestling legend AJ Lee.

For those who missed it, AJ Lee was offended by the video, publicly commenting on it earlier today via social media.

In an update, The Big Event, who hosted the Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo that AJ Lee appeared at, which the fan met her at and used as the ammo for the aforementioned A.I. generated fake kissing video, has banned the fan from all of their future events.

Additionally, The Big Event issued the following statement addressing the situation via their official Facebook page:

As most have you have seen The Big Event has been making headlines for the past 48 hours for the wrong reasons. This isn’t a discussion regarding the positive or negative uses of AI, but if you use AI or any other type of manipulation to misrepresent the experience you had at the show that paints our guests or our fans in a negative or compromising way, you will be banned from all future events, one strike, no appeal. We want everyone who comes to have a memorable experience, a REAL memorable experience, and not create a false narrative that ruins future opportunities and moments for our fans. The celebrities and talent that take time out of their schedule do it because they appreciate the fans that made this all possible, so please, respect the talent, not only during the show, but outside of it as well.

Thank You

BigEvent Staff

