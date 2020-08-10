The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling

During an episode of Pardon Me, The Big Show named the wrestlers that he thinks are the toughest in the industry. Here’s what he had to say:

There’s three guys that come to mind. One is Undertaker. Two is Kane. Another one is John Cena. I’ve seen John Cena wrestle with a torn cornea. I’ve seen him, he had neck surgery in Pittsburgh at 11AM. At 5PM he came by the arena to say hi to everybody and wish us a good night on RAW. It’s another level that guys like that set the bar to. I’ve seen Kane have a completely blowed SI joint in a match to numbness in his leg, extreme pain, and I’ve seen Kane pull it together to finish the match. The Undertaker, we all know. I’ve seen Undertaker just do, it’s ridiculous how that guy goes through pain. I’ve seen him wrestle with a 103 degree fever and get an IV bag as soon as he got back through the curtain where the guy had some kind of stomach flu and running a fever but still put the match on.

You can listen below:

Credit: Pardon Me. H/T 411Mania.