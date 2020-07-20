The Big Show Reveals Who He Thinks Could Be A Breakout Star In WWE, Talks Randy Orton, Tonight’s Raw and more

WWE legend The Big Show spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of his unsanctioned matchup against Randy Orton on tonight’s Monday Night Raw. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he always knew Randy Orton was a main event player:

Randy has that perfect combination of looks, size, athletic ability. He’s also a third-generation performer, so that knowledge and psychology is soaked into his DNA. As a kid, he’d sit at the dinner table and listen to his dad, ‘Cowboy’ Bob, and Randy didn’t even realize the knowledge he was absorbing. Ever since I met Randy, I could tell there was something different about the kid. You just knew this guy was a main-event player. Now when you have that kind of success early in your career, sometimes that’s a good thing, but sometimes it’s a bad thing. Randy struggled with it. As wonderful and easy that Randy made everything look, it’s now that he is firing on all cylinders. His promos have been off-the-charts the past few months, and he really believes in what he’s doing. Randy has stepped up. I’ve always said that Randy is not John Cena. I used to call Cena ‘Captain America.’ He wanted to work hard and be the leader. Randy always wanted to be the best in the ring, but he didn’t want to be a leader. So that’s the biggest difference I’ve seen. Randy has embraced that leadership role. His presence in the ring and his presence backstage is much bigger and much more concrete than I’ve ever seen.

Thoughts on the Greatest Match Ever between Orton and Edge at Backlash:

I thought it was an incredible concept. I also thought it was a really ballsy concept. The greatest match ever? There’s been a lot of great matches, so you better deliver. And not having the crowds, that makes it so much harder. The greatest matches usually have thousands of people in the crowd that are also invested. You feed off that energy. They didn’t have that, so it was the most difficult environment possible. Those big bumps are a lot easier in front of a big crowd, so I commend Randy and Edge for committing to it. Considering the circumstances, that probably was the greatest match ever.

Being able to work with Ric Flair again:

I always feel so honored to work with Ric. I like to tease ’Taker when he’s around that it’s great he’s back, because that means I’m the young guy again. He promptly flips me the bird, and that’s the end of that conversation. With Ric, it’s different. My first road trip in WCW, I think we were at baggage claim in Dayton, Ohio, and Ric walked straight up to me and asked what kind of car I was driving. I had a Cadillac convertible, and Ric said, ‘OK then, I’m riding with you.’ All I could think that day was, ‘I’m driving around Ric Flair. That night, Ric told me, ‘All right kid, we’re going to this place, then we’re going to that place.’ He kept me out until 4 a.m., then woke me up in the morning to go to the gym. Even now, Ric is still larger-than-life. He’s bringing his charm to our programming now, and it’s wonderful to be on the same screen as him. Last week with Ric, that’s actually one of my favorite promos I’ve done in a long, long time. We were both very sincere and very honest about what we were talking about. It wasn’t your typical backstage wrestling promo. It was two guys who understand each other, respect one another, and were trying to play with each other’s mind. I thought it was great, and one of my favorite segments in a long time.

Who he thinks could be a top star in the company:

There are a couple guys where I see unlimited potential, and I saw it firsthand when I had a tag match against them a couple weeks ago. Andrade and Angel Garza, there is so much potential there. Garza’s got a lot of fire, and you could see that a couple weeks ago when Randy jacked him up against the headboards. Then he got back in the ring and looked great. Garza’s got size, he’s athletic, he’s good looking, those things all translate to becoming a top guy. I watched Becky Lynch put in years that no one else on the roster had. I remember watching her live event matches, and she took every one of those matches to another level. Without saying a word, you could see her struggle and fight to win a match. That’s what helps you become a top talent. Andrade and Garza have those intangibles. They have a lot going for them, so we’ll see what happens.

On his Raw matchup tonight against Orton: