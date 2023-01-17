Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will be headlined by The Blackpool Combat Club going up against The Butcher and The Blade. The Jericho Appreciation Society will also be represented tonight, while Action Andretti, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, and others will be featured.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped on January 6 in Portland, Oregon from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Spoilers can be found here and here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaiden

* Action Andretti vs. Ari Daivari

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers

* Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia vs. Deimos and Brian Cook

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

