AEW star The Blade recently appeared on Charles Band’s Full Moon Freakshow program to discuss his run with the company so far, where he competes as a member of the Butcher and The Blade tag team.

During the interview the Blade discusses the backstory of his AEW character, and how he would compare his tag team to the bad guys in a 90s action movie. Highlights are below.

Compares The Butcher and Blade tag team to henchman in a 90s action movie:

“So I’m in a tag team. There’s another guy, The Butcher. Originally, this was all — the gimmick was his creation, right? The Butcher and The Blade. Then AEW, [Allie] got signed first, and then, when they brought me and Andy in, they had the idea of The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny. So they put us all together. The original idea behind The Butcher and The Blade was kind of like a mercenary kind of thing. But we wanted it to be like the 80s/90s bad guys for movies. Not the main bad guy, but the henchmen. We always say that we are meant to lose. I always say that we are like Danny Trejo in ‘Desperado.’ They can’t kill the good guy so they have to call somebody in, call in The Butcher and The Blade.”

How he created an entire backstory for his character:

“Yeah, stuff started happening where — because me and Andy do tag team matches, but then we’ve also gotten hurt a lot. So like, he’s gotten hurt, and then I’ve had to wrestle on my own, or I’ve gotten hurt, and he’s done stuff on his own. So yeah, I’m actually trying to work on a short story right now. I’m writing a backstory for the character, Blade. Because, Andy is much different. He’s bigger and more burly, tattooed. The Blade, I like to think of it more as like, kind of like a slick assassin kind of thing. Still some ruggedness. You know what I mean? Obviously balding, a little stubble and stuff.”

