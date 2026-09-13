The Blade will join Evil Uno on commentary for Mystery Wrestling 29 in Toronto. The promotion announced the pairing for its Sunday, September 13 event, which will stream live for free at 14:00 Eastern.

The show takes place at The Rec Room, with doors scheduled to open at 13:30. Viewers can watch through Evil Uno’s Twitch channel or Mystery Wrestling’s YouTube broadcast.

Mystery Wrestling confirmed the commentary team in its September 10 announcement while keeping the rest of the event under wraps. The promotion’s format leaves the wrestlers, matches and stipulations as surprises for the audience.

The Blade is announced for commentary; the promotion has not advertised him for a match.

Sources: Mystery Wrestling’s commentary announcement and official event details. Watch via Twitch or YouTube.