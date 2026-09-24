The Blade has signed a multi-fight deal with PRODUCE Wrestling, which says he will appear at its upcoming shows in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. The independent promotion announced the agreement on September 15 while paying tribute to his longtime tag team partner, the late Andy Williams.

PRODUCE framed the deal as a way for The Blade to honor Williams, who wrestled as The Butcher. Its announcement said The Blade would do so “the only way he knows how: with violence.” The promotion did not disclose the number of bouts, the length of the agreement or financial terms.

The company has since announced a specific match for its Brooklyn show on October 12: The Blade will face “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams in what PRODUCE billed as their first singles meeting. PRODUCE has also advertised The Blade for its Los Angeles event on October 22, though it has not named his opponent there.

The Blade and The Butcher were longtime partners in AEW before their contracts expired earlier this year. Williams died on September 5 after suffering a medical emergency during an independent wrestling match. AEW later shared a message from The Blade during its tribute to Williams.

The PRODUCE agreement establishes multiple appearances for The Blade as he continues wrestling after his partner’s death. The promotion has announced dates and one opponent, but has not described a longer-term creative direction for him.

*TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT* As the world continues to honor our fallen brother Andy Williams, his partner will honor Andy the only way he knows how: WITH VIOLENCE! THE BLADE has signed a multi-fight deal with PRODUCE, and will be appearing in Brooklyn and Los Angeles! — PRODUCE WRESTLING (@PRODUCENYC) September 15, 2026

Sources: PRODUCE Wrestling’s multi-fight deal announcement; PRODUCE Wrestling’s Brooklyn match announcement.