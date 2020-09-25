AEW star The Blade was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he gave some details about his secret debut, and explained how he and The Butcher snuck under the ring during Cody Rhodes’ entrance.

We were under for not even five minutes. They blacked out the arena (during Cody’s entrance) and that’s when we snuck in.

Elsewhere…AEW’s Private Party Isiah Kassidy took to Twitter to promote his singles-matchup next week with former champion Chris Jericho. He writes, “I got Nothing 2 lose & Everything 2 gain.”