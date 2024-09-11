Another AEW star has gone under the knife.
Jesse Guilmette, better known as The Blade, underwent successful surgery this week.
On Tuesday, September 12, one-half of the veteran AEW tag-team The Butcher & The Blade surfaced on social media to share footage and write about a back fusion surgery he recently underwent.
“Back fusion was a success,” he wrote via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”
He added, “Means a lot to this Grizzled Vet Utility Brother.”
The Blade has been out of action since the beginning of the year, with his last AEW / ROH match taking place on January 10.