Things got off to an eventful start at the beginning of the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday night.

During the October 28 show at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA., the show kicked off with “Main Event” Jey Uso coming to the ring through the crowd. He called out his twin brother Jimmy Uso, and the two further buried the hatchet.

As they talked, Jimmy told Jey he should come to Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown and squash the beef with “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns once and for all. Jey agreed to do so.

For the second week in a row, The Bloodline group of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa also appeared in the 10/28 Raw opener, as Tama and Tonga attacked The Usos from behind. Jacob Fatu helped, but Jimmy and Jey ended up fighting them off to end the segment.

For those interested, you can read our complete WWE Raw Results 10/28/24.

YEET!!!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/wD0rfoGr6i — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 29, 2024

JIMMY IS HERE TOO!!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/LVZlWPs9P9 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 29, 2024

Jey is going to SmackDown this Friday to talk it out with Roman #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/IDTTwJcVDb — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 29, 2024