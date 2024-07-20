Tonight’s WWE SmackDown took place from the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska and will be broadcast on FOX. Here were the big news items from the show.
-Bayley called out Nia Jax for injuring her years ago due to being clumsy.
-The Bloodline put a vicious beating on Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens to end the program.
EARLY LINEUP FOR JULY 26TH SMACKDOWN:
-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
-WWE Tag Team Championship Top Contender Gauntlet match: Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto) vs. Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)
-Michin & Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax