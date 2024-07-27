Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was taped due to the company doing a tour in Japan. Here were the big news items from the show.

-WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul says he has a big surprise in store for his SummerSlam matchup against LA Knight.

-The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) won the tag team gauntlet on tonight’s show, earning a future tag team title shot against DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa). This match will take place on the August 2nd SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu ANIQUILA a Montez Ford tras recibir un DDT que no le hace ni un rasguño, The Bloodline vence a los Street Profits, ganan el Gauntlet… y tendrán una oportunidad titular ante DIY. Dominantes hasta decir basta. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PwNY4GQGOr — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) July 27, 2024

-Professional boxer Terence Crawford appeared on tonight’s show and knocked out Austin Theory.

Terence Crawford just knocked out Austin Theory! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Nql5Rgx5RB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 27, 2024

EARLY LINEUP FOR AUGUST 2ND SMACKDOWN:

-Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

-The Bloodline vs. DIY for the WWE tag team titles

-Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE women’s tag team titles

-Logan Paul homecoming