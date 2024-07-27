Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was taped due to the company doing a tour in Japan. Here were the big news items from the show.
-WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul says he has a big surprise in store for his SummerSlam matchup against LA Knight.
-The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) won the tag team gauntlet on tonight’s show, earning a future tag team title shot against DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa). This match will take place on the August 2nd SmackDown.
-Professional boxer Terence Crawford appeared on tonight’s show and knocked out Austin Theory.
EARLY LINEUP FOR AUGUST 2ND SMACKDOWN:
-Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes face-to-face
-The Bloodline vs. DIY for the WWE tag team titles
-Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE women’s tag team titles
-Logan Paul homecoming