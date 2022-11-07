The Bloodline is featured on the official promotional poster for WWE’s Survivor Series War Games Premium Live Event.

As seen below, the official poster for Survivor Series features Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was revealed earlier in a new Survivor Series commercial that the men’s and women’s War Games matches will each feature 10 competitors, in 5 vs. 5 action.

There’s no word yet on who The Bloodline will face in the men’s match, but we will keep you updated. The Survivor Series build should begin on tonight’s RAW.

The WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Below is the new Survivor Series commercial, featuring The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, Damage CTRL and others, along with the new poster:

Cómo mola la promo de Survivor Series War Games. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/av9rPldDYk — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) November 5, 2022

