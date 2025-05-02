– WWE has reportedly abandoned their trademark filing for the name ‘EDGE’ previously used by current AEW star Adam Copeland during his legendary run in the company.

– The Bloodline reunited for a special sit-down discussion that aired this week. On the latest episode of the Stephanie McMahon original ESPN+ series, Stephanie’s Places, group members Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu were among those who sat down together for an in-depth discussion about their legendary bond and iconic run in WWE.

– WWE Playlist returned with a new installment on the official WWE YouTube channel this week. The latest episode looks at John Cena’s ruthless mic moments since turning heel this year.