Another tag team match has been announced for next week’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The Viking Raiders have been at war with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for a few weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Sheamus and McIntyre defeat Hit Row, but after the match The Viking Raiders appeared on the big screen with Valhalla to issue a warning to The Brawling Bros.

Valhalla said she hears the Gods and they are telling her that two warriors have been chosen, who were once destined for greatness but are now sentenced to sacrifice. The trio then said the chill in the air is not because of winter, but because of pain and suffering. Valhalla ended the promo by declaring that destiny comes next week.

WWE then confirmed Erik and Ivar vs. Sheamus and McIntyre for next Friday.

The Bloodline storyline will also continue next week on the final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Jey Uso show up to help his brother Jimmy Uso as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retained the SmackDown Tag Team Titles over Ricochet and Braun Strowman. Jey later told Jimmy that he wasn’t sure if he was back with The Bloodline, and this was heard by an eavesdropping Paul Heyman, and Jimmy kept it from him when he asked if Jey had anything to say. Heyman later passed the information to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns via phone call.

Sami Zayn, who confronted Heyman in the ring to start the show, later met up with Jey in secret backstage, and acknowledged him, promising to take out Reigns and offering Jey a chance to leave the sinking ship known as The Bloodline.

SmackDown ended with Heyman approaching Jimmy backstage. Heyman said he had just talked with Reigns, and he would put them on the phone together but there was no reception. Heyman said Reigns was very proud of Jimmy and that Reigns has everything figured out for next week’s SmackDown in Montreal. Reigns needs an “on-TV-perspective” so he wants The Usos to stay home and watch the show on TV because sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see when you’re at the show live. Heyman then aggressively patted Jimmy on the arm and walked off to end the show as a suspicious Jimmy looked on.

Reigns has not been confirmed for next week’s SmackDown as of this writing, but he should be in town as he will defend the titles against Sami Zayn the next night in the same venue at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the Bell Centre in Montreal, along with the aforementioned segments from SmackDown:

* Final build for WWE Elimination Chamber

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Madcap Moss

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders

* The Bloodline storyline to continue as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns asks Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to stay home and watch the show on TV

