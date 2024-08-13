An update on The Bloodline’s run as WWE tag team champions.

Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu dethroned DIY on the August 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. However, Tanga Loa came out holding the belt on the August 9th SmackDown due to Jacob Fatu being out of action with a potential injury suffered at SummerSlam. This led some to wonder if Tanga Loa would be defending the tag title along with his brother Tama even though he didn’t win the belt.

According to today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, The Bloodline will essentially be using the Free Bird rule as champions, meaning whoever Solo Sikoa decides to compete will be who will defend the tag team titles. This same rule was enforced during The Uso’s record-breaking run as tag team champions and The New Day’s year long reign as tag team champions.

The report also gives an update on Jacob Fatu, stating that he is banged up but that WWE is purposely keeping him away from Roman Reigns, who has been single-handedly running through this version of The Bloodline since he returned. The idea will be to do a big match between the two somewhere down the line.