Saturday was a rough day for “The Original Tribal Chief.”

Roman Reigns teamed with “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in the opening match at WWE Crown Jewel 2024, where the trio would go on to lose to The Bloodline team of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, with Tonga Loa at ringside.

After the match, things didn’t get any better for Reigns.

As The Bloodline continued to beat down “The OTC” after the win, Sami Zayn’s theme hit and out he came, where he teased a big hug with Sikoa before suplexing him.

As Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns recovered, they settled in opposing corners, as did Zayn. Zayn went for a Helluva Kick to Sikoa, who ended up moving, resulting in Zayn laying out Reigns.

Afterwards, Jey tried to play peacemaker as Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn shouted at each other over the mistake.