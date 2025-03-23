CONTRA Unit has been a dominant force in Major League Wrestling (MLW) for years, serving as a cornerstone of the promotion. That legacy looks set to continue, with new additions expected to join the faction this spring.

Sources indicate that MLW has its sights on bringing in a rising star from the Anoa’i/Fatu lineage, though the specific individual remains undisclosed.

Over the years, CONTRA Unit has featured notable members such as Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Minoru Suzuki, and Simon Gotch, among others—cementing its reputation as a formidable and evolving faction.

(H/T: Fightful Select)