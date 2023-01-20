The Blue Meanie has weighed in on the WWE sale rumors.

The ECW alumni spoke about this topic during the latest edition of Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program, where the former bWo member pitched Amazon as the most likely candidate to purchase the WWE now that Vince McMahon has returned. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

On Vince’s return:

From what I understood, I know he’s back now, but before all this happened, I always thought if you’re under investigation, you weren’t allowed to be in contact with anybody or do anything. I did read that he’s looking to maybe get back in and sell the company. Who knows? Maybe a year, year-and-a-half ago, people were speculating that with all of the firings and dumping of salaries, people are like ‘Oh! He’s gonna sell the business!

Thinks Amazon buying WWE would make the most sense:

If I owned WWE, I would sell it to somebody like Amazon. Because you figure Amazon already has their streaming [service and] they sell everything. So imagine being Amazon buying WWE and you’re buying a product you can sell and keep 100% of the sales for. To me, that would be a no-brainer, whereas if they sold it to a television company, the television company has to set up all that infrastructure to sell a new [WWE Shop]. Amazon? They have everything already there, so they just send the WWE stuff to the Amazon warehouses.

