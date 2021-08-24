ECW legend Brian Heffron, better known to wrestling fans as the Blue Meanie, recently filed to trademark his in-ring moniker with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for purposes of entertainment services. The filing, which was officially listed as “Blue Meanie” was put in on August 16th. Check out a full description of what that entails below.

Mark For: BLUE MEANIE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Meanie recently appeared for MLW at their Battle Riot III special in Philadelphia.