The Blue Meanie would love to join tomorrow’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show.

The ECW alumni spoke about this topic during an interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program, where he also reflects on his brief stint with the company during the Attitude Era. Check out what he had to say in the highlights below.

I’m surprised when I was in WWE; they didn’t book me with The Oddities. I was happy to join The J.O.B Squad. There’s plenty of of stuff out there; I would love to do some goofy with the 24/7 title, you know. Specially RAW is coming to Philly for RAW 30; I’m available. Yeah, acknowledge Meanie.

