Former ECW and WWE star The Blue Meanie is dealing with a difficult stretch both physically and personally.

Blue Meanie, real name Brian Heffron, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that he suffered broken ribs in a recent fall and is currently in a “huge amount of pain.” He also shared that he is mourning a death in his family.

“If you’re trying to reach me and I haven’t replied I am dealing with broken ribs after a fall. I’m in a huge amount of pain,” Heffron wrote. “On top of that I’ve had a death in the family. If you have any special vibes to send my way I can really use them. Thank you…”

Heffron continues to make regular wrestling-related appearances, though he rarely competes inside the ring these days. He also co-hosts the “Mind of Meanie” podcast alongside Adam Barnard.

The podcast announced that new episodes will be put on hold for the next few weeks to give Heffron time to recover. In the meantime, the show will re-release some older episodes, including one from 2023 for this week.

“We hate to bring you some bad news, but due to The Blue Meanie’s injury, we’re going to take the next few weeks to let him recover and pause new episodes of the show,” the announcement stated.

“In its place, we’re going to run back a few of our favorites until we’re ready to resume. We’re really sorry, but we gotta get The Blue Guy better. Thank you for all of your support and we’ll [be] back again very soon! With love, Meanie, Adam, Sam, and Carl.”