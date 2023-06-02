The Blue Meanie has some thoughts about the current booking of WWE superstar, Cody Rhodes.

Meanie discussed the creative for the American Nightmare during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, where he predicted that Cody will get his revenge on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after suffering a tragic loss to the Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

At the time, I was like, wanting Cody to win because if he just listened to that crowd, sometimes the crowd tells you when the right time. But, I’m gonna go into the Brock thing too. I think this is going to go lead up to all the way up to the next WrestleMania.

Meanie later explains why he thinks WWE booked Brock Lesnar to take on Cody immediately after the Reigns loss. His theory is that the feud is being used to help toughen Cody up for his eventual showdown with Reigns because Lesnar is still mad that he can’t “legally” challenge for the world title anymore.

I think this thing with Brock. I think ultimately, in my opinion, armchair booker, I’m sitting here thinking that this whole Brock thing is him toughening up Cody to beat Roman. It’s like a tough love kind of thing, where he turned on Cody, he’s gonna beat up Cody. So when Cody is done fighting him, he’ll be ready to beat Roman. But I think this whole Brock thing, Brock and Cody, because they never said why Brock just turned on Cody like that. I think, eventually in my mind, and if somebody in creative’s watching, have it come out that Brock did it as tough love because Brock ‘legally’ isn’t allowed to challenge for the title anymore. So what better revenge for Brock on Roman to prepare Cody to beat Roman for the belt?

