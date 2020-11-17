ECW Legend Blue Meanie was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to talk about a variety of subjects, including his thoughts on a potential Roman Reigns and The Rock WrestleMania showdown. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the possibility of a Roman Reigns vs. Rock WrestleMania matchup:

“Well, that’s the rumor, but we’ll see if The Rock wants to come back to wrestling. He’s got a pretty sweet gig right now, but wrestling has been his life since he was in diapers. Everybody thinks, ‘Oh yeah, he made his debut in Survivor Series [1996]’. No, he’s been in the business a lot longer than that. Even if you’re not wrestling, if you’re family, you’re in the business, because if your mother or dad’s doing it, you’re moving where they’re moving just like them. You’re getting up through different schools and it’s almost like a military family, where you’re moving around the country.”

Says people definitely want to see the match:

“He’s been in the business, whether people realize it or not. Now if he wants to come back, I’m sure he would want to do something. I think that would be money in that situation where people want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. It’s just a matter of what’s going on in the world of the pandemic. I’m sure he’s living in a bubble now, so he can continue what he’s got to do. He’s got a lot of responsibility for the movies and now, the XFL. Does he want to come back to wrestling? Who knows. He’s already had COVID, so ‘I don’t know if that’s something you can get the second time.’ It’s up to The Rock, really. He loves the wrestling business and it’s in his blood. It’s up to him and I would love to see that as well. I love to see promos between The Rock and Paul Heyman. That’s money written all over it.”

Says he pitched the ThunderDome concept to AEW before WWE adopted it:

“I have ideas and I pitched ideas on Twitter that wound up being on somebody’s TV. I pitched the whole ThunderDome thing to AEW and WWE went and did it. So, that’d be great if AEW decided to video screen the back with people in Zoom calls, so they can add some kind of background noise, and then WWE goes, ‘Exclusively on ThunderDome!’. I was like, ‘What!?’ As soon as they announced the ThunderDome, ‘I posted the screen cap of me with the idea two months before.”

How he feels about WWE running shows during COVID-19 pandemic:

“I don’t know what I would do in that position if I were the head of a company. When it comes to WWE, I think it became a sense of where they had to obligate certain contracts. They have contracts with FOX and USA Network, where they have to guarantee a certain amount of content for their network or they lose their contracts. So, they have to do something. It’s a right and it’s wrong. I wouldn’t do it. As a performer, I’ve turned down a lot of stuff just because there’s so much uncertainty out there. You’re fighting something that you can’t see. With this pandemic, anybody can have it and you don’t know who. It’s hard to safeguard yourself from something you can’t see. If it’s me running a company–if it’s an independent company, I wouldn’t be running, but I can see where WWE has a necessity and keep good faith they signed with the contracts with these networks. I see where they’re coming from.”