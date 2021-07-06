Samir and Sunil Singh, better known as the Bollywood Boyz, recently spoke with Sportskeeda about their WWE release, and how they hope to have future matchups with two of the top tag teams in the world, AEW’s Young Bucks and FTR. Hear their thoughts on those potential showdowns below.

Samir Singh talks about a potential matchup with the AEW tag team champion Young Bucks:

“Since we’ve been wrestling, we’ve been getting Tweets from fans [about Young Bucks] and what have you. Cuz we’re all brothers and our paths never crossed. One of the reasons was we were in Canada and couldn’t cross the border. We’re excited. Whatever opportunity comes our way, we’ll take it.”

Sunil Singh brings up FTR as potential opponents:

“They are big Bret Hart fans and guys who grew up watching Bret. And obviously everybody knows that we love Bret as much. Their style would gel well with ours obviously with who we watch and who we study and our mindset of the business. So, outside of WWE, there’s so many great tag teams both in IMPACT and on AEW right now and all around the world that we’re eager and hungry to lock up with.”