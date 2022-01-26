Former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boys (aka The Singh Brothers, Harvinder and Gurvinder Sihra) recently appeared on “Casual Conversations” with Justin Dhillon. You can find the full interview down below.

The show sent us the following highlights from the interview:

How much of an influence William Regal had on them:

Gurv: “Well most recently when they started filming 205 Live at the performance center last year and half. He had an enormous impact on not like the way we operated and worked on everybody there because you know before 205 was filmed after Smackdown went off the air so like by the time you went out there and you got back after your match, it’s ghost town in the guerilla position or the backstage area because everyone’s gone. You have a producer and a referee and that’s about it. Now when we were filming down with the performance center, not only did you have Hunter sitting at gorilla, you had Shawn Michaels, Finely, William Regal, and Terry Taylor and like a whole list of people that you know are glued to the screen watching you every move and not only just watching but when you walk back through the curtain, William Regal was one of the very first people that would always be there greeting us, shaking hands, and then you know do this next time or like simple things.”

When they figured out they were getting signed to WWE while in the Cruiserweight Classic and how it happened:

Harv: “We kept getting brought back. We got eliminated in the first round and then we just felt like we had a good outing because like when we were doing rehearsals they went over our entrances and Hunter kind of popped a few times and then chuckled and he’s like let’s do that again and he was very hands on with our entrance, The Bollywood Studd. He really liked it and then we got eliminated but then you know once we got eliminated we came home and a week later and they were like hey can you guys come for a dark match, so we got tickets to go back to Orlando and it happened like three four times where we kept getting called back and that’s where we felt onto something and they might you know hopefully offer us contracts but it wasn’t until, I think October that we got an email saying Hunter was really impressed by you guys and we’d like to sign you to our NXT deal.”

Harv: “Just to kind of speed up to what you kind of asked initially about getting signed, I’ll still remember the most important conversation we had was after we got done. We were so excited and we’re happy and our parents are happy. I remember calling Edge and who had been big in helping us with our indie stuff. I remember what he said he’s like ‘Congratulations boys but remember, it’s one thing to get signed but it’s another thing to stay there.’”

When they found out Jinder Mahal was wining the WWE Title from Randy Orton at Backlash 2017:

Gurv: “As far as working with Jinder and when he was going to win the title. It was the night of Backlash we found out. Even Jinder at the time was like hey even it happens, who knows. Looking back 5 years later, working with Jinder was awesome. We didn’t come up through the actual NXT system where we were drafted to go to Smackdown or we didn’t get a blue shirt. It was out of the blue so again for us it was on job training. We were not educated on the proper protocols and etiquette in the locker room or the road life. It was literally like “hey come to TV’s do this angle with Jinder and you guys basically go where Jinder goes.”

Harv: “I remember Randy just saying you’re one crazy motherf*cker and I took the bump. Everybody was proud that I did it. Even Vince was like you showed a lot of guts and stuff.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.